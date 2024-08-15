Orange alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad districts on August 15

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued heavy rainfall of up to 20 cm at isolated locations across the state on Thursday. An orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, while a yellow alert is in effect for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts. In response to the intense rainfall predictions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed the revenue department to implement precautionary measures akin to those for an orange alert in districts under yellow alert.

More caution needs to be exercised in hilly areas and regions that received heavy rains in recent days, he said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

In Wayanad, several areas received heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Puthumala in Meppadi panchayat being particularly affected. As the area is prone to landslides, residents were shifted to relief camps, said the chief minister.

The IMD has issued a flash flood risk outlook, highlighting the high risk in districts including Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Kottayam until Thursday noon. Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, are likely to occur in isolated areas across the state until August 18. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea during this period.