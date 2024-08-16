Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan chides govt employees for holding up files

KOCHI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday warned the government employees for holding up files, thereby delaying and denying their services to the public, damaging the Left government's good work and credibility.

"Kerala is known as a state free of corruption. However, a section of government employees in the offices do not cooperate and damage the credibility and the good name of the government and the system. They should understand that their purpose is to assist the general public," he said inaugurating the district-level local self-government Adalath in Ernakulam.

Pinarayi said that over 900 government services are available online. 'KSmart' or Kerala Solution for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation, a data-centric solution for local self-governments in Kerala to ensure good governance for citizens, employees and anyone seeking services through local bodies, was introduced to provide speedy services, he emphasised.

Since coming to power in his first term in 2016, Pinarayi has been harping the government employees to provide better services to the public saying "Each life has a life behind it" and CM's statement showed that the government employees' lethargic attitude continues despite the repeated chiding.

Meanwhile, the CM appreciated the efforts taken by the officials during crises like the Wayanad landslides. "There are officials who worked the whole day and night and even on Sundays to help the people of Wayanad. The directions from the local self-governments are important in avoiding such incidents and deaths," he added.

Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh said that strict action will be taken against the officials who delay the processing of files. "We have been receiving complaints from the public against the employees who do not cooperate with them. We have also collected the details. Strict action will be taken against such employees in the offices," he said.

Minister for Industries and Law, P Rajeeve, MP Hibi Eden, MLAs TJ Vinod, P V Sreenijan, K Babu, and others attended the event held in Kochi.