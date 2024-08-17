A R Rahman misses out on Kerala state awards but wins national recognition same day

KOCHI: Has the Kerala state film award jury missed recognising A R Rahman’s brilliance in Aadujeevitham? Director Blessy, whose film bagged eight awards including for the best director, certainly thinks so.

“I felt Rahman should have won the state award for his work in the film—for both the song and the background score,” Blessy told TNIE, after the awards were announced on Friday.

“The song Periyone was a hit and was accepted and appreciated globally. I saw videos of children in relief camps after the Wayanad landslides singing the song, and even sent them to him. We expected him to win a state award today for the film. The jury failed to recognise the legend,” he said.

As if by coincidence, the 57-year-old Rahman was chosen the best music director (background score) in the 70th National Film Awards announced in Delhi later in the day. He bagged the honour for his work in Ponniyin Selvan 1, directed by Maniratnam. Not being selected for the Kerala state award might not be a big deal for Rahman, a winner of Oscar and Grammy awards, he said.

“However, as a team, we wished that he wins an award for Aadujeevitham. This is not a complaint. I’m just sharing my pain,” Blessy said.

On the recognition for Aadujeevitham, the director said he was delighted. “I feel proud that the film, which has a classic nature, was accepted and appreciated by the audience worldwide,” he told said.