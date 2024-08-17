Kerala: Congress, UDF stay silent on protection of minorities in Bangladesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM and the BJP have openly demanded for protection of Hindu minorities and their places of worship in Bangladesh, the Congress leadership has yet to come out with a clear position on the issue.

While Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has not responded on the issue so far, the statement by party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh does not even mention the word 'Hindu'. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi issued a statement condemning attacks on Christians, Buddhists and Hindus.

The confusion at the national level is evident in Kerala and the UDF too. The UDF won 18 seats in the last LS poll with the support of Muslim organisations. There is a strong sentiment among UDF partners that leadership's silence would cost politically.

"For us, in Kerala as of now there's pan-Islam influence. However that's over now", a senior UDF leader told TNIE.

"We now go through pan-Hindu politics where the state apparatus is controlled by the Hindu nationalist party. Its web is unimaginable. Hence for us Hindus in Bangladesh, Tamils of Hindu origin in Sri Lanka and even people in Nepal matter. Post 2104, the political geography has been re-drawn", he said.

"If the Congress cannot openly stand for the rights of Bangladesh Hindus, how can they stand up for Muslim minority rights in India?", he asked.