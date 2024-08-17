Kerala State Film Awards: Blessy’s 'Aadujeevitham' bags nine prizes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life bagged nine awards, including that of best popular film, best director and best actor, at the Kerala State Film Awards 2023. Kathal The Core directed by Jeo Baby and produced by Mammootty Kampany, was adjudged the best film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who captivated the audience with his brilliant performance in The Goat Life won the best actor award. Veteran actress Urvashi and Beena R Chandran shared the award for best actress. While Urvashi won the award for her touching portrayal of a mother who lost her son in the film Ullozhukku,

Beena was chosen for the honour considering her performance in the movie Thadav. Blessy has been chosen as the best director. Iratta, directed by Rohit M G Krishnan, was chosen as the second-best film. Rohit also won the award for best scriptwriter for the movie. The film Gaganachari won the special jury mention for film.

Awards for best character roles went to Vijayaraghavan (Pookkalam) and Sreeshma Chandran (Pembilai Orumai).

The best article Deseeyathaye Azhichedukkunna Cinemakal was written by Rajesh M R, and was carried in Samakalika Malayalam Varika, a sister publication of TNIE.

Speaking to the media, Prithviraj said all credits for the film go to Blessy.

Jury chairman Sudheer Mishra said Malayalam cinema does not lose its roots but simultaneously keeps its windows open to the world in terms of ideas, themes and performances.