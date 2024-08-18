Kerala government puts Hema Committee report on hold until High Court considers fresh plea

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In spite of the High Court rejecting a petition seeking to prevent making public the Hema Committee report, which looked into harassment faced by women in Malayalam cinema, the government has decided to buy more time in view of another petition pending before the High Court. The information officer of the cultural affairs department, who has been entrusted with the task of releasing the report, will take a decision on whether to release the same or not only on Monday after the High Court considers a petition filed by actor Renjini.

Though the information officer had earlier informed the petitioners who had applied for the report under Right to Information Act that it would be provided on Saturday after removing certain sections, on Saturday morning the official informed the applicants that the report would not be released till the High Court considers the petition.

The information officer’s decision has sparked controversy as there was criticism against the government for allegedly delaying release of the report.