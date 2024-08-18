Kerala govt, Opposition-led employees unions on collision course

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government and opposition-led employees unions are on a collision course after the finance department issued an order making donation of five days’ salary to CMDRF compulsory.

The unions alleged that the move was against the understanding reached between the government and employees. The pro-UDF State Employees and Teachers Organisation and Secretariat Action Council have demanded the government to remove the clause in the order which makes salary challenge compulsory. They have threatened dire action if the government proceeds with the order.

Finance principal secretary Rabindra Kumar Agarwal in his August 16 order said that all employees in government, public undertakings, universities, aided institutions, local bodies, grant -in-aid institutions, commissions, tribunals and other government institutions should donate five days’ salary to the CMDRF for rebuilding landslide-hit Wayanad.

“The chief minister had said that the government expected all employees, including those in government services, to donate five days’ salary to the CMDRF. Though it is not mandatory, no one should stay away from this,” the order said.

However, the guidance issued as part of the government order on salary said that a minimum of five days’ salary should be donated. Those who are willing to donate five days’ salary can donate it in three installments and those willing to donate more than five days’ salary can contribute in 10 installments.

SETO alleged that the present order is in sharp contrast with the understanding reached earlier. SETO chairman Chavara Jayakumar said that when the CM proposed the salary challenge, he had informed that it won’t be made mandatory. According to SETO, salary change is not a mandatory right of the government and the High Court had also ruled against the government move when it went ahead with it during the pandemic.

In a statement, SETO state committee said that it would strongly oppose the government's decision. ‘The government should make opportunities available to all employees to donate to CMDRF according to their ability. The SETO would actively participate in the relief works. For that special funds should be utilised. The government should accept the salary amount which the employee decides to donate,” the statement said.

The Secretariat Action Council said in a statement that the mandatory donation is not acceptable to them. The pro-government employees organisations have already accepted the CM’s proposal to donate five days’ salary.