Kerala HC dismisses actor Renjini's plea to stop release of Hema Committee report, asks her to file fresh appeal

KOCHI: The division bench of the Kerala High Court has dismissed actor Renjini's plea against the release of the Justice Hema Committee report on the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The court further directed her to file a fresh appeal before the single bench.

Sasha Selvaraj alias Renjini who starred in several hit Malayalam movies in late 1990s, approached the HC division after a single bench had given the green light to the State Information Office (SIC) to release the report. She appealed in the division bench after earlier, the HC's single bench dismissed the writ petition filed by film producer Sajimon Parayil against the decision of the SIC to release the report. The writ appeal of the Renjini is also likely to be considered by the same bench.

When the writ appeal came to the consideration of the division bench comprising Active Chief Justice A Muhammad Mustaque and Justice S Manu on Monday morning, a passover was ordered first. The bench considered it again after hearing other daily postings.

First, the government pleader submitted that the government is ready to release the report. There are no names in the report and anonymity is maintained. Similarly, the report has two parts - the full report with anonymity and the second comprises appendixes, including statements from the witnesses. While the second part will not be released, the first part will be released only after protecting the interests of the witnesses, the government pleader submitted.

The counsel for Renjini submitted that along with the actor 42 persons gave statements to the committee. She was a member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). When she gave the statement, the confidentiality of the report was assured. But now the state information office has decided to release the report without giving notice to the actor. It is against section 11 of the RTI Act.

When the court asked whether Renjini was a victim, the counsel submitted that after a hit movie, she did not get any film for one year. She worked in the film industry for six years and later moved away for higher education. Now she is again acting in movies.

After hearing the counsel, the court observed that as the petitioner has objection to the SIC's decision over the release of the report, a writ appeal should be filed before the single bench. Hence the current petition stands dismissed. The counsel for Renjini demanded an adjournment till August 23. But the court refused any adjournment in the petition and asked the counsel to file the writ appeal before the single bench on Monday itself.