Pic not of Variamkunnath Haji, says researcher, presents more evidence

KOZHIKODE: Dr Abbas Panakkal, the researcher who questioned the validity of the widely-circulated photograph of Variamkunnath Kunhamed Haji, one of the leaders of the Malabar Rebellion in 1921, has come up with more documentary evidence to substantiate his argument.

Author O Rameez Muhammad had claimed that the cover photo of his book ‘Sultan Variamkunnan’ was a rare picture of Haji. The claim kicked off discussions a few years ago. Rameez had sourced the photo from a French magazine ‘Science et Voyages’ published in August 1922. It carried the photo of Ali Musaliar, the leader of the rebellion, with the images of two unidentified persons on either side. The caption read: “a portrait of Mohammed Ali, who was one of the main architects of the revolt…..On each side, two Moplahs who gave the signal for the uprising by murdering English settlers.”

Rameez’s argument was that one of the unidentified persons was Haji. However, after perusing the British documents Dr Abbas Panakkal, advisor, Religious Life and Beliefs Centre, University of Surrey, UK, concluded that the person in the photo was not Haji, but Kunhi Khadir, another rebel leader. Dr Panakkal’s book ‘Musaliar King’ devotes an entire section to explain how he debunked Rameez’s claim.

“The caption says the photos are those who started the war with the incidents at Tirurangadi on August 20, 1921. There is no doubt the person in the centre is Ali Musaliyar, but the figure on his left cannot be Haji as claimed by Rameez. Haji did not appear anywhere in the British police’s list of those to be arrested on August 20 or those who were arrested on August 30,” Dr Panakkal said.