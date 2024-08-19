Prioritise underdeveloped areas to set up AIIMS: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calling for a “strategic approach” in establishing the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala, Union Minister Suresh Gopi has said that underdeveloped areas should be prioritised for the setting up the national institution as it could spur economic growth and infrastructure improvement.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Fraternity of Trivandrum Professionals on Sunday, Suresh Gopi stressed the need to prioritise locations that would benefit most from the development rather than focusing solely on major cities like Thiruvananthapuram.

“I won’t say AIIMS should come to Thiruvananthapuram. We should be level-headed. Places like Thiruvananthapuram are already equipped with healthcare services. AIIMS should come at a place that has been totally sabotaged with strikes as it will be a basis for major development,” Suresh Gopi said.

Pointing out the potential boost to the local economy, including real estate and rental markets, he highlighted the importance of creating new zones for development.

“For that, if AIIMS is a requirement of Kasaragod, it will come,” he said. Further, he said the viability of Kochi Metro could be increased by extensions and that only allied installations can bring collective outcomes.

He also stressed on the construction of a four-lane road from Madurai — via Cumbum, Theni, in Tamil Nadu, and Vandiperiyar, Mundakkayam, Kanjirappally, Kumarakom, Vaikom and Muhamma in Kerala — connecting Alappuzha to the national highway passing through Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country.

He said development should benefit the entire state, not just major cities or the interests of politicians and administrators.

Instead, he called for a thorough audit of funds. He also suggested the creation of a consortium for Wayanad, supervised by the High Court, to ensure transparency.

‘Will court be answerable if dam collapses?’

T’Puram: At a time when the Wayanad landslides have reignited debates over the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi sought to know who would be answerable if the 128 year-old dam collapses. “Will the court be answerable? Or will those who obtained a favourable verdict from the court to continue in the present state be answerable,” he asked on Sunday. Suresh Gopi said the dam’s safety looms like “thunder” over people’s hearts. “We cannot afford to drown in tears again,” he said, referring to the landslides.