Siddaramaiah prosecution: Congress will fight legally & politically, says K C Venugopal

KOCHI: Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal alleged that the move to prosecute Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA land scam case was part of an attempt by the BJP and the JDS to destabilise the state government.

“It is a clear conspiracy by the BJP and the JD(S) to destabilise the Siddaramaiah government, which has been focussing on welfare activities for the common people in Karnataka,” he told reporters here on Monday.

“Some factions, with the help of the BJP, are attempting to remove Siddaramaiah from power. The Congress party is standing with Siddaramaiah. The Congress will fight this issue legally and politically,” he said.

He questioned the Karnataka Governor’s role in this matter, asking whether the Governor should be allowed to sanction the prosecution of the Chief Minister based on a private complaint and whether the Governor’s position should be used to destabilise a government. He also pointed out that the Governor had remained silent on corruption allegations during the Yeddiyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka.

He further said that in the upcoming elections in states like Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra, the Congress and the INDIA Alliance would secure a strong majority.