Women who agree to compromise referred to by code names

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women who agree to demands by powerful group are referred to by code names. Many women artists compromise their integrity for roles, with production controllers acting as manipulative middlemen, according to the Justice Hema Committee report.

While the crucial role played by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) cannot be forgotten, it was also the subject of ridicule and criticism.

When the committee expressed shock at the revelations made by the stakeholders in the Malayalam film industry, several women alleged that they were subjected to unwanted advances even before they commenced work in a film. The report has shed light on ‘sexual harassment which remains unchecked and uncontrolled’ in the film industry.

“All men are not responsible for the bad reputation of the film industry. All the women who spoke before the committee about sexual harassment stated that there are also highly respectable men working in the film industry, with whom they found it very safe to work. The names stated were that of a cinematographer and a director with utmost respect to them,” said the report.

The Hema Committee also spoke to the actors belonging to the black-and-white era as well where one of them maintained that the key issue being faced by the women was that there was no authority to address their grievances. When the report highlights two pertinent words, ‘compromise’ and ‘adjustment’, it speaks volumes about the human rights violations they were subjected to.

The WCC had requested the Hema Committee to form an Internal Complaint Committee in every production unit of ‘AMMA’, the latter maintained that they were not an employer. However, AMMA replied in their counter statement before the High Court that they had already formed a cell grievance forum. The question of whether an ICC can be constituted or not is currently pending before the High Court.

The committee also shed light on the Malayalam film industry being under the control/clutches of certain producers, directors, actors - all male. The seriousness of the issue is evident as the committee has termed this caucus as “mafia”.