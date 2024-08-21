Govt did not sit on Hema panel recommendations, some of them were implemented: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Denying allegations that the government ‘sat on’ the Justice K Hema Committee recommendations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the contents of the report were not divulged on the specific request of the panel as it would infringe on the privacy of the individuals mentioned in it.

Citing numerous instances in which police have registered cases against persons in the film industry on the basis of complaints, the chief minister said the government would take action if any woman, who has given a statement before the committee, comes forward with a complaint.

“The Justice Hema Committee has not recommended that cases should be registered or investigation should be carried out on the basis of statements in the report. Instead, it has demanded that the privacy of those who gave the statements should be protected,” the chief minister said.

Pinarayi cited numerous incidents related to the film industry, including the sexual assault of an actress in a moving car, in which the police acted swiftly. “No matter how high and mighty the culprit is, he will be brought to book,” he said. He said that the government has given prime importance to the recommendations in the Hema Committee report. In the first phase, issues for which a solution has to be found on an emergency basis, were considered. The government then considered the recommendations that needed to be examined in detail. The government also tried to address the question on whether it has the right to bring in guidelines for the functioning of the film industry.

“The setting up of an internal complaints committee, the prime demand of women in the film industry, was addressed. The government also acted on the recommendation that films in which women are the crew should be encouraged,” the chief minister said and added that budgetary support was ensured to realise this objective.

The chief minister said the government would “consider and act on” the Hema committee’s recommendation that a judicial tribunal should be set up for addressing disputes in the fields of cinema and television. The government will also go ahead with the drafting of the Kerala Cine Employers and Employees (Regulation) Act. However, a decision on the enactment of the Kerala Cinema Regulatory Authority Bill will be taken after a detailed examination as it entails huge initial expenses and also recurring expenses every year, he said.