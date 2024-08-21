Social media push to revive tourism in disaster-hit Wayanad

KALPETTA: Residents, traders and tourism stakeholders in Wayanad have joined forces on social media to revive the district’s tourism sector that took a massive hit following the devastating landslides on July 30. Posts and reels tagged #VisitWayanad are doing the rounds online, in a bid to attract tourists.

Almost everyone who depends on tourism suffered after all the centres under the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in Wayanad were closed following the calamity. There was mass cancellation of bookings in resorts and homestays during the Independence Day-August 15 holiday. Most resorts now have zero bookings for August. This has hit autorickshaw-taxi drivers, tourist guides, small traders, shopkeepers and hotel operators hard.

Though spots such as Pookode lake, Karlad lake, Sultan Bathery Town Square, Wayanad Heritage Museum at Ambalavayal, Pazhassi Raja Landscape Museum in Pulpally, Karapuzha dam and Banasura dam are open now, the footfall is less.

“Tourism in Wayanad will endure only if tourist centres under the DTPC as well as the forest department are opened. We demand the intervention of the disaster management authority to reopen at least those tourist places that are safe soon,” said Suresh P, a homestay owner in Padinjarathara.

In February, all eco-tourism centres under the forest department in Wayanad were closed due to recurring wildlife attacks. “At the time, our only relief was the fact that tourism centres under DTPC were open. However, with the onset of monsoon, functioning of all tourism centres came to a standstill,” said Mohanan Pallikkal, an autorickshaw driver in Sultan Bathery.