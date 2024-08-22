IAS spouse to succeed hubby as Chief Secretary in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet has cleared the appointment of Sarada G Muraleedharan as the 49th Chief Secretary of Kerala. She will succeed her spouse and incumbent Chief Secretary V Venu, after his retirement on August 31, making it the first time in the history of the state that a husband-wife duo occupies the top bureaucratic post in a row.

A 1990 batch IAS officer, Sarada is presently additional chief secretary of the local self government department. She has held key posts in various departments both at the Centre and the state. She headed the Kudumbashree Mission from 2006 to 2012 and proved her administrative acumen in the post.

At the Centre, she served as chief operating officer at National Rural Livelihoods Mission of the Ministry of Rural Development, India. She also served as joint secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and was responsible for conceptualising and promoting the Gram Panchayat Development Plans.

During her stint as Director General of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Sarada was instrumental in restructuring the curriculum, and anchoring several strategic projects. She also served as director of the Scheduled Caste Development, Social Welfare and Collegiate Education departments, among other posts.

In the past too, IAS couples V Ramachandran-Padma Ramachandran, Babu Jacob-Lizzie Jacob have served as chief secretaries, but not in a row.