Kerala health department enhances Mpox preventive measures

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has stepped up measures to tackle Mpox (previously known as Monkey Pox) following directions from the Centre. Health Minister Veena George said that the state should be cautious as cases have been reported in some countries.

“As per central guidelines, surveillance teams have been set up at all airports in the state. Those arriving from countries where the disease has been reported should report any symptoms at the airport,” said the minister.

She said standard operating procedures for Mpox would be followed during isolation, sample collection and treatment. The state government had issued a standard operating procedure in 2022 when the state reported the first Mpox case in the country. The minister directed all government and private hospitals to follow the SOP if anyone shows symptoms of Mpox.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed state governments to identify and prepare hospitals within their jurisdictions to manage Mpox patients.

Unlike airborne diseases such as Covid or H1N1 influenza, Mpox is primarily transmitted through direct physical contact with an infected person,including through touch or sexual activity, according to the WHO. Symptoms include a distinctive rash, high fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. Blisters and red spots typically appear on the body within a week of fever onset, commonly affecting the face, limbs, palms, genitals, and eyes.

To prevent the spread, close contact with infected individuals should be avoided, and appropriate safety precautions must be followed. When transporting a patient, wear a gown, N95 mask, gloves, and goggles. The patient should also wear a triple-layer mask. Wound, if any, should be covered. Ambulances and equipment should be disinfected post delivery, and patient-related items should be disposed of according to guidelines.

The WHO has classified Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern due to its widespread prevalence, particularly in parts of Africa.

