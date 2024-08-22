Kerala: State treasuries messed up KYC records, says Accountant General report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Accountant General (A&E), Kerala has detected several lapses in the maintenance of the Know Your Customer (KYC) records in the state treasuries.

Over 400 savings bank accounts in state treasuries were opened by quoting the customer’s Aadhaar number as “9999-9999-9999”, said ‘Report on the Annual Review of Working of Treasuries in Kerala 2023-24’, released by the A&E.

Several customer IDs did not have KYC details, the report said. Many customers were allotted with more than one customer ID based on the same KYC document. Also, under each ID, customers were allowed to maintain many accounts.

While verifying the KYC details in state-wide treasury data, many accounts had same KYC details i.e. Aadhaar number, PAN, DOB, etc. This happened due to erroneous entries like “99” “999” “00” “000” “0000” “NIL” “Nil” “Null” etc. against KYC details, the report said.

At some treasuries, two different customers held the same Aadhaar number. Many customer IDs were shown in the system as “not confirmed” and several others were observed without any account number or details attached to it. The report recommended that “KYC details should be made mandatory and suitable checks may be incorporated in the savings bank module to avoid duplication of KYC details.”

The report pointed out several lapses in pension payment as well. They included 56 cases of non-restoration of commuted portions of pension i.e., restoration of full pension on the stipulated date. Also detected were excess payment of family pension (171 cases), excess payment of festival allowance (21 cases) and medical allowance (9 cases).

The report said several treasuries failed in income tax deduction from the interest on savings bank and fixed deposits. As per the IT Act, annual interest exceeding Rs 5,000 is taxable.

Report suggests validation checks to prevent errors

The AG’s inspection detected 437 cases of non-deduction of IT from SB and PTSB (pension treasury savings bank) accounts and 307 cases related to fixed deposits.

On verification of stock of stamps in treasuries, differences were seen in the balance of stamps between stock registers of 42 treasuries and stamp stock in the Central Record Keeping Agency (CRA). The treasuries department cited it as a technical error.