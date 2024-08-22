One can’t grab President’s medal, says Kerala HC on IPS officer’s petition

KOCHI: One cannot “grab” the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service, neither can one seek recognition from the state or otherwise through a mandamus, the Kerala High Court has observed.

“Let his recognition be earned through by the recognition of the people of the state, rather than forcing the government to recognise him,” a division bench of the HC said, while dismissing the petition filed by a police officer.

IPS officer Abdul Rasheed had moved the HC seeking a directive to the state government to recommend his name for the President’s Police Medal for the year 2024. While dismissing his plea, the court also noted that Abdul was involved in three criminal cases.

According to the government, the state-level screening committee convened on May 8 did not recommend the petitioner’s name for the President’s Medal. However, because of the petitioner’s representation, the decision of the state-level screening committee was again scrutinised by the government and was found to be correct.

The bench noted that the petitioner had retired from service. The police medal is conferred on outstanding police personnel on Independence Day, and is conferred only on serving police officers. Since the petitioner had already retired, he will not be entitled to conferment in future too. “Conferment of a police medal is based on the committee’s recommendation. No writ of mandamus would stand in such cases,” the HC said.

HC GIVES HOPE TO CHILDLESS COUPLE, ALLOWS SPERM PRESERVATION OF CRITICALLY ILL HUSBAND

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has come to the rescue of a childless couple, the husband being critically ill, by permitting extraction of his sperm and cryopreserving them for his wife to undergo Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedure for conceiving. Justice V G Arun allowed it based on a petition filed by the woman seeking permission to extract and cryopreserve the gametes of her husband. She said that there was no possibility of getting written informed consent from her husband as he was undergoing treatment and was in a critical condition. She, therefore, sought permission from the court to do so to have a baby through the ART procedure. She said that the hospital where she proposed to undergo ART had the licence for extracting and preserving the gametes.