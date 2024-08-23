AMMA welcomes Hema Committee report; urges Kerala govt to bring licensing, guidelines in film sets

KOCHI: In its first reaction after the release of the Hema Committee report, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has urged the state government to introduce a licensing system on basic facilities in film sets and guidelines to ensure proper functioning of the Malayalam film industry.

"We urge the state government to implement the recommendations of the Hema committee report because they are beneficial for our members. AMMA will cooperate with the state government to implement the recommendations," T Siddique, AMMA general secretary, told at a press conference, welcoming the findings of the Hema Committee Report, adding that the committee has helped in improving the facilities in the shooting sets and has the artists.