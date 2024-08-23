AMMA welcomes Hema Committee report; urges Kerala govt to bring licensing, guidelines in film sets

KOCHI: In its first reaction after the release of the Hema Committee report, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has urged the state government to introduce a licensing system on basic facilities in film sets and guidelines to ensure proper functioning of the Malayalam film industry.
"We urge the state government to implement the recommendations of the Hema committee report because they are beneficial for our members. AMMA will cooperate with the state government to implement the recommendations," T Siddique, AMMA general secretary, told at a press conference, welcoming the findings of the Hema Committee Report, adding that the committee has helped in improving the facilities in the shooting sets and has the artists.
He said AMMA wants the state government to register cases against the accused persons in the report. "There are some incidents mentioned in the report. As an association for the welfare of the artists, we demand the police identify and register cases against the accused and investigate them. They (accused) will not have the association's support," Siddique said, adding that no one in the industry has directly complained about the casting couch to the association. The representatives of the 506-member association also urged the government to release the remaining 68 pages of the report.
About the "power group" mentioned in the Hema Committee report, Siddique said that he does not know about the power group in the industry. "I don't have any knowledge about the power group in the film industry in the last 40 years. There was a high-power committee constituted by including the representatives of all associations. Moreover, no such group can deny the opportunities to any artists. It will not help the industry run smoothly as well," he added.