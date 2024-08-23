Case registered against fiance of woman who was attacked in Kochi

KOCHI: In a twist to the brutal attack on a woman by a group of men on Janata Road, Vyttila, police filed a case on Thursday against an individual, who is the boyfriend and fiance of the woman. Poonithura native Arun was booked by the Maradu police after the woman lodged a complaint, despite initially stating that she had no intention of filing one.

“The victim, originally from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, currently resides in Vyttila and operates a beauty parlour. She was returning home around 4 am on Wednesday, walking and talking on the phone when her boyfriend, along with his friends, ambushed and attacked her,” said a cop. Though some locals initially intervened, the couple walked away towards Janata Road, insisting that there was no problem.

However, CCTV footage later revealed that the assault took place there, the officer noted. The assault was followed by arguments over her late arrival and her late-night outings with male friends without his consent, the officer added.