THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After lack of specific warning about the devastating Wayanad landslides became a topic of wide-spread discussion, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has started handing over detailed impact forecast, along with its routine weather alerts, to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

However, the detailed warnings on calamities, including landslides, have put the disaster management agency in an unenviable position, particularly when it comes to evacuating people from high-risk areas.

The IMD started issuing the warnings from July 30, detailing the potential impacts from heavy to very heavy rainfall, including risks of landslides, flash floods and general flooding, necessitating the evacuation of residents from vulnerable to safer locations. Earlier, the IMD used to issue only the table listing the weather alerts — categorised as green, yellow, orange, and red — for five days. As per the new approach, an ‘orange alert’ calls for preparations just like in the case of ‘red alert’. Despite concerns about IMD’s “cautious” approach, the Met department defends its methods.

“We began impact-based forecasting two years ago. Even with the best forecasts, accuracy is only about 70%. We strive for improvement, but over-forecasting can happen. We cannot take a risk. It is up to local authorities to act based on local conditions and infrastructure once a heavy rainfall forecast is issued,” said D Sivananda Pai, senior scientist and ADGM of IMD.

Evacuations carried out selectively: Min

The KSDMA, which is tasked with disaster preparedness and mitigation, bases its actions on IMD’s daily weather alerts issued at 1pm. The district collectors rely on these alerts to decide on the closure os schools and other educational institutions the following day. Over the past week, at least one or two districts in the state were placed under ‘orange alert’, triggering uncertainty among revenue authorities on whether to proceed with evacuations.

“An orange alert in Idukki means thousands of people must be evacuated by night from the areas marked as vulnerable locations. At present, people are likely to heed warnings in view of the Wayanad landslides. But they may start blaming us if we continue to issue warnings that turn out to be unnecessary,” said an officer with the revenue department. According to ISRO’s Landslide Atlas of India-2023, all districts except Alappuzha are among the top 50 places most vulnerable to landslides in India.