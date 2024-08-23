Kerala: Plantation campaign to protect coastal ecosystem

KOCHI: In an attempt to protect the coastal ecosystem, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Tuesday planted around 100 mangrove saplings on the campus of CMFRI’s Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Njarakkal. CMFRI director Grinson George, who inaugurated the programme, said mangroves act as a bioshield to the coastal belt, protecting residents from storm surge, sea erosion, coastal flooding, and sea-level rise. Restoring and preserving the mangrove ecosystem would help build climate-resilient coastal communities and ensure the well-being of fishers, he said.

“The initiative also aims to create awareness among the public on the significance of mangrove forestation. In the next phase, CMFRI has plans to collaborate with the local body authorities in Njarakkal and Vypin to accelerate the campaign and extend its reach to more areas”, said the CMFRI director.

As part of the plantation campaign, saplings of various trees were also planted on the premises of CMFRI’s headquarters and its residential quarters in Thevara. The initiative was coordinated by the Marine Biodiversity and Environment Management Division of the CMFRI. Mangrove plantation and tree planting drives were also held at all regional centres and stations of the CMFRI across the country.