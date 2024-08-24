Kerala police arrest man for shooting cousin

KOCHI: A man shot and critically injured his maternal sister’s son over an altercation following a family dispute in Muvattupuzha late on Thursday.

Police arrested Jugan Kishore, 48, a resident of Kadathi near Muvattupuzha, for attempting to murder Naveen, 28, during the altercation.

According to a police officer, the attack stemmed from long-standing enmity and disputes between the two, with a recent argument occurring just a week earlier. The incident took place on Thursday night around 11.30pm when Kishore fired a shot at Naveen using a pistol.

Naveen’s right arm was severely injured in the attack. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition remains critical, he said.

The police have confiscated the pistol used in the shooting as well as the jeep in which Kishore reached the scene.

Following the incident, a special investigation team was formed.