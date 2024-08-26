Dheeram project to empower women through self-defence in Kerala

KOCHI: Of late, not a day gets by without at least one case of a woman getting assaulted making headlines. This has increased the need to equip women and girls with techniques that will help protect themselves from such attacks.

Taking note of this need, Kudumbashree and the Sports Kerala Foundation launched a joint project called Dheeram that envisages empowering women through self-defence and self-confidence building.

Two years since the launch of the project, Dheeram has clicked with the women associated with the Kudumbashree units in the state. “Around 332 women from all the 14 districts in the state have undergone training in various self-defence techniques,” says G Preetha, co-ordinator of the project. According to her, the project was envisaged to have three stages.

“In the first phase, two women each, who had prior training in one or more martial arts like karate, taekwondo, judo or kalarippayattu, were selected from every district and given a month-long training that was held at Thiruvananthapuram. Once the training was over we had 28 master trainers all set to further the programme,” says Preetha.

She says, “These were the 28 master trainers who would be the ones giving training to candidates selected for the next phase of the project. In the second phase, the aim was to get 30 women from each district to undergo a year-long training in self-defence techniques. However, the number of women who showed interest varied between 15 to 30.” After the second phase, a total of 332 women were certified by the Sports Kerala Foundation as trainers.