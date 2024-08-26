Growing concern over stray menace in Kerala's Vallom

KOLLAM: Vallom village of Nedavuthur panchayat is grappling with an increasing stray dog menace, causing significant distress among the residents. According to the villagers, stray dogs have become a source of constant anxiety.

They frequently enter homes at night, damaging utensils and clothes left out to dry in the yards. Moreover, the dogs have been reported to chase children on their way to school, creating a climate of fear among residents, who now hesitate to step outside.

Despite numerous complaints from the locals, authorities have yet to take effective action to address the issue. Vallom resident Unni Krishna Pillai told the TNIE, “We avoid going out after sunset unless it’s an emergency. Last week, a stray dog entered my house premises and caused chaos. After hours of struggle, we managed to get it out. We’ve now instructed our children to keep the doors closed after dark and warned them against going outside at night. While they’re safe at school during the day, the situation at home is entirely different. With no action from the authorities, we are forced to take our own precautions to protect our children.”