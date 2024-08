KOCHI: People facing sexual harassment allegations while holding positions in the Malayalam film industry should step down and face investigation, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has said.

Addressing a press conference in Kochi on Monday, he said there were lapses on the part of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in dealing with sexual harassment complaints.

Strong interventions are required from the part of the association, the actor said.

“These allegations should be taken seriously. There has to be a foolproof investigation against those facing the charges. If found guilty, strict action should be taken against the accused. Also, if it’s proved that the allegations are made with ulterior motives, those who raised them should be punished,” Prithviraj said.

On the Hema Committee report, the actor-producer said there is no reason for him to be shocked.

“I’m among those who appeared before the committee to give a statement. I’m not shocked, rather I’m looking forward to know the steps taken by the authorities to implement the recommendations,” Prithviraj said.

‘Women should hold prominent positions in film bodies’

Asked about the presence of a ‘power group’ in the Malayalam film industry, as mentioned in the Hema Committee report, he said: “I cannot say it doesn’t exist because I haven’t experienced it. If at all it is present, the group should also be held accountable. If there are people who are affected by such a group, their grievances should be addressed.”

The one thing he can do is ensure that the shooting sets of his films are safe for everyone, he said. “But that is not enough,” the actor said.

Replying to a query, Prithviraj said he was also of the view that women representatives should hold prominent positions in organisations such as AMMA. On the unofficial ban in the industry against those who speak up, given the example of Parvathy Thiruvothu, he said: “Before Parvathy, I was there, right? I’m a victim of that, right? If a group is still trying to obstruct job opportunities in cinema, it should be addressed.”

He said legal action must be taken against them as none has the right to do such things to anyone. “Whether I choose to make a clear statement or not, I can promise one thing today: I will create a safe environment for everyone on my sets. Saying I have no involvement in other matters isn’t right, and none can escape the responsibility for such things,” he said.