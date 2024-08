KOCHI: The tsunami that hit the Malayalam film industry after the release of the Justice Hema Committee report continued to wreak havoc with more women coming out with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against several big names in the field, including actor Jayasurya and filmmaker V K Prakash.

On Monday, actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju, actors Edavela Babu and Baburaj, and director Thulasidas also came under the cloud of harassment allegations.

Meanwhile, the Kochi City police registered a case against Ranjith after a Bengali actor filed a sexual harassment complaint against the filmmaker. Ranjith had resigned as the chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy following the allegations.

Rocking the film fraternity further, senior actor Geetha Vijayan, actor Minu Muneer and a junior artist went public on Monday to narrate the traumatic experiences they encountered from some of their male colleagues.

Perhaps, the biggest name to figure in the allegations on the day was Jayasurya. Minu Muneer, who acted in a slew of Malayalam movies, alleged Jayasurya hugged and kissed her forcibly on the sets of the 2008-movie Dhe Ingottu Nokkiye. “Without my consent, he hugged me from behind and when I turned around, he kissed on my lips. I was frightened and ran away from there,” she said.

In a Facebook post, Mini also accused actors Mukesh, Edavela Babu and Maniyanpilla Raju, and two technicians of physical and verbal abuse. “In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these people while working on a project. I tried to continue working. However, when the abuse became unbearable, I was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai. I am now seeking justice and accountability for the trauma and suffering I endured. I request assistance in taking action against their heinous actions,” she wrote in the post.

Putting V K Prakash in the dock, a young writer from Kochi has accused him of sexual misconduct. “I went to meet him to tell a story. However, he offered me a role in his film and asked me to enact a vulgar and intimate scene. I felt uncomfortable, and when I objected, he acted the scene himself and tried to touch my body,” she said, adding that she later left the place, rejecting the offer.