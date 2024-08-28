Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in northern districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rainfall in the northern districts will intensify in the coming days.

A yellow alert has been issued in Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod for Wednesday, followed by an orange alert in Kozhikode and Kannur for Thursday.

The offshore trough now runs from south Gujarat to central Kerala coast. According to the IMD, rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at most places in the state till September 2.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in the state till Wednesday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till August 31.

Bayar in Kasaragod received the maximum rainfall of 11 cm on Tuesday, followed by Cheruvanchery (9 cm) in Kannur.