Suresh Gopi loses cool as scribes seek response on Hema Committee report

THRISSUR : Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi lost his cool and even pushed mediapersons aside after they sought his comment on the Hema Committee report and the subsequent allegations against prominent film personalities on Tuesday.

A group of mediapersons, including those representing prominent news channels, asked Suresh Gopi whether he would comment on the issue when he was coming out of Ramanilayam, the government guest house in Thrissur. Pushing the journalists aside, he stepped into his car and said without opening the window that he won’t.

Earlier in the day, he chided the media, saying that the matter was being sensationalised. He also warned the media against trying to “topple” an industry. “Let the state government approach the court,” the minister said when asked about the allegations raised against popular actors including Siddique and Mukesh. “Allegations have become media-driven. The media’s approach is like drinking blood after leaving the goats to fight. It is also affecting the mindset of society and overturning an entire system. The court is wise and logical. Let the court decide on the allegations raised,” he said.

Suresh Gopi got mad at the media when reporters particularly asked about allegations against AMMA and Mukesh. “If I’m coming out of my house, ask about my family. If I am coming out of my office, ask about those affairs. If I am coming out of AMMA office, then ask questions related to the association,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Thrissur Press Club registered its protest against Suresh Gopi’s act of mistreating journalists on duty.