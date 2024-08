KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken two employees of the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) into custody in connection with the investigation into the 2021 Visakhapatnam espionage case. On Wednesday, the NIA team from Hyderabad, in coordination with its Kochi unit, conducted searches on the premises of CSL, where the suspects have been working as a welder and trainee, said sources.

The case, initially uncovered by the Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell in 2021, involves a man, Deepak, and his associates who allegedly conspired with Pakistan-based Foreign Intelligence Operatives (FIOs) to conduct espionage. The NIA, which took over the investigation last year, had found links between the accused persons and an Assam native, who had supplied SIM cards to facilitate espionage activities. He was later arrested in the case.

The NIA’s investigation had revealed that the two suspects — a resident of Kilimanoor and a Kadamakkudy native — were linked to the Assam native. The NIA has seized the suspects’ mobile phones.

Suspects to be taken to AP for questioning

The friends and relatives of the suspects were also questioned as part of the investigation. The duo will be transferred to Andhra Pradesh for further questioning. The NIA has so far arrested three people in connection with the case, while two FIOs have been identified and charged.

In a related incident in December 2023, the Kochi City Police arrested Manjeri native Sreenish Pookkodan, an electronic mechanic at CSL, for allegedly sharing sensitive information and photographs with a woman he met on Facebook. It was later revealed that the ‘Angel Payal’ Facebook account was operated by FIOs in Pakistan to extract information from individuals working at sensitive Indian installations.

CSL has also seen two other security breaches in recent years. In 2021, police arrested Afghan national Abbas Khan, alias Idgul, for using a fake Indian identity to work at CSL, and in 2019, two individuals from Bihar and Rajasthan were arrested for stealing critical computer components from India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.