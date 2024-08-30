The rise of sisterhood

KOCHI: “Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all the women.”

The quote from the legendary poet Maya Angelou came true in Kerala with the inception of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). The beginning of it all was in 2017 when a prominent actor was abducted at night and subjected to horrific sexual assault in Kochi.

At the centre of it all was fear. When women artists in the industry woke up to the gruesome news, what held them all together was just this emotion. From there started a movement that shook the bastion of patriarchy, which has been ruling the Malayalam film industry for ages.

“It was the formation of a sisterhood,” explains actor-director Geethu Mohandas about the initial days, when 18 women from the industry united to support the survivor. “I called Rima and Parvathy, and it extended from there. First, we created a WhatsApp group where we just spoke about it all. Soon, we gained clarity. When Asha Achy Joseph, Sajitha Madathil, and Deedi Damodaran joined, they educated us more about the system,” Geethu recalls the initial days on that WhatsApp group.