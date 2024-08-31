App, portal in works to deliver real-time rain data in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant step towards enhancing disaster preparedness and mitigating the impact of natural calamities like the devastating Wayanad landslides, the state has initiated efforts to provide real-time rainfall data to the public.

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (KSCSTE), in collaboration with the Institute of Climate Change Studies (ICCS), is developing an online platform and a mobile app that will allow citizens, district and state agencies to access live rainfall data and prepare themselves. The initiative will be crucial for people in hilly regions and other areas susceptible to landslides and floods.

Efforts are on to scale up weather infrastructure by bringing the rain gauges installed and managed by various state agencies under a unified platform. The India Meteorological Department alone has around 140 rain gauges in the state and steps are being taken to find out the number of available rain gauges and automatic weather stations installed by other agencies.

KSCSTE executive vice-president K P Sudheer said the new system will be introduced before the next monsoon. KSCSTE will anchor the institutional coordination to make available quality and reliable rainfall data.

“At present, we are able to provide weather forecasts, but real-time rainfall data is not yet accessible to the public. With this initiative, local, district and state agencies will be able to respond to potential disasters in advance. By providing real-time rainfall data to the public, we aim to equip communities with the information they need to take proactive measures during heavy rain,” said Sudheer.

The ICCS is gearing up to analyse the historical rain data, study its characteristics and come up with state-specific warning system. According to officials, dissemination of the real-time data will be instrumental in mitigating the consequences of natural disasters.

“Our aim is to make available localised rainfall data and equip the local or district authorities to take proactive measures. Currently, forecast is being done for the entire country and Kerala will need to make intervention to localise and strengthen its weather warnings. We will be entering into an agreement with various agencies and all available rainfall data will be archived and analysed. We aim to provide hourly or two-hourly real-time data on rainfall based on the frequency,” said an ICCS official.