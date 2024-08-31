CPM removes EP Jayarajan as LDF convenor amid political scandal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant development, the CPM has removed senior leader EP Jayarajan from his position as LDF convenor following allegations concerning a controversial meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

The decision was approved at the CPM state committee meeting held on Saturday, following a proposal from the state secretariat to take disciplinary action against Jayarajan. CPM state secretary MV Govindan reported that Jayarajan was being removed from the post but did not disclose the reasons behind the decision to the committee.

PT Ramakrishnan, a member of the CPM state secretariat, has been appointed as the new LDF convenor.

Jayarajan, who attended the state secretariat meeting on Friday, was notably absent from the state committee meeting on Saturday. It was during the secretariat meeting that the leadership informed him of the decision to remove him from the post.

Earlier, TNIE reported that disciplinary action would be taken against Jayarajan due to his controversial meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar. The controversy stems from Jayarajan's alleged connection to the Vaideham Ayurveda resort, in which his wife and son held a majority investment. The resort was later transferred to a business entity owned by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, sparking political discussions.

In a related decision, the CPM has decided not to push for the resignation of actor and party MLA M Mukesh. However, he will be removed from the panel tasked with formulating the state's film policy. The party's stance is that the MLA has the right to continue in his post until proven guilty by a court of law.