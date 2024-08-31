Passengers face Onam travel woes as Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train sits idle

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, a popular rail service for Keralites travelling Onam, has been abruptly halted, causing inconvenience for passengers. The train, which ran until August 26, now sits idle at the Ernakulam South railway station, despite high demand during the festive season. With the train service suspended, travellers are left with costly alternatives, such as buses, where ticket prices have surged, according to reports.

Rail passengers and representatives, including Hibi Eden MP, have been urging the railway authorities to resume the service immediately. In his letter to the railway minister, Eden questioned the decision to stop the profitable train service and demanded an investigation. He also called for more special trains to be introduced from major cities to Ernakulam to accommodate the heavy holiday traffic.

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, which had an eight-coach rake, had become a popular choice for passengers despite concerns over its schedule. Many are now requesting that the service be made permanent and expanded to a 16-coach configuration. However, as the railways remain unresponsive, passengers worry they will face the same struggle for tickets next year if no action is taken.

With Onam just two weeks away and regular train tickets already on waiting lists, passengers continue to urge the railways to provide solutions promptly.