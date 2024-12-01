Our fight is for the spirit of our country, says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

WAYANAD: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led Centre, saying today the fight is against the force that is weakening the rights of the people, and handing over them to a few businessmen friends.

Addressing a meeting in Mananthavady here, she said, "Today we are fighting for the spirit of our nation, soul of India."

Beginning the second day of her visit to the hill constituency, she said, "We are fighting against a force that is doing everything in its power to destroy the institutions upon which our country was built."

She promised to be with the people of Wayanad, fighting shoulder-to-shoulder for their needs.