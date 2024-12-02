Kerala lags in national organ donation pledge campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite its high public awareness about organ donation, Kerala fairs poorly in the national organ donation pledge campaign.

Kerala stands at 13th position, with only around 3,113 individuals from the state having signed up through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation’s (NOTTO) online platform.

In contrast, Rajasthan leads with 40,382 pledges, followed by Maharashtra (31,125) and Karnataka (25,351). NOTTO launched the online pledging system to make it easier for people to commit to organ donation. However, the pledging process received a lukewarm response in Kerala.

Within the state, most pledges came from Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts, with the most number of participants aged between 30 and 45 years.

The Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (K-SOTTO) has launched an aggressive campaign to address public and medical community’s hesitancy towards cadaver organ donation.

K-SOTTO began the campaign addressing the public, college students and doctors, dispelling concerns about organ donation. Besides creating awareness, demonstration of the registration procedures are also done at the meetings.