Kerala lags in national organ donation pledge campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite its high public awareness about organ donation, Kerala fairs poorly in the national organ donation pledge campaign.
Kerala stands at 13th position, with only around 3,113 individuals from the state having signed up through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation’s (NOTTO) online platform.
In contrast, Rajasthan leads with 40,382 pledges, followed by Maharashtra (31,125) and Karnataka (25,351). NOTTO launched the online pledging system to make it easier for people to commit to organ donation. However, the pledging process received a lukewarm response in Kerala.
Within the state, most pledges came from Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts, with the most number of participants aged between 30 and 45 years.
The Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (K-SOTTO) has launched an aggressive campaign to address public and medical community’s hesitancy towards cadaver organ donation.
K-SOTTO began the campaign addressing the public, college students and doctors, dispelling concerns about organ donation. Besides creating awareness, demonstration of the registration procedures are also done at the meetings.
“There are 10-15 fields to fill in, and the registration is done via Aadhaar-based OTP. We have started demonstrating the registration process to help volunteers understand the steps more clearly,” said Dr Noble Gracious, Executive Director of K-SOTTO.
In both online and offline campaigns, QR code facility is arranged to encourage people to register on the website.
In countries where the deceased organ donation is popular, pledge forms are simpler with participants just need to click the ‘yes’ or ‘no’ button to express their willingness. However, experts say the NOTTO’s registry is useful in the long run.
The national campaign aims to build a repository of potential organ donors. The registration is done by including the contact number of those making the organ donation pledge. This facility helps a relative verify if the person concerned has pledged to donate organ if he or she is declared brain dead.