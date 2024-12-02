NSS, Kerala govt mend ties as Sabarimala season thrives

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Pinarayi Vijayan government are on the path of mending relations which soured when the state in 2018 decided to implement the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages entry to the Sabarimala hill shrine.
After a gap of four years, NSS has openly applauded the LDF government for its preparatory work that has kicked off the Mandala-Makaravilakku season on a positive note.
This is the first time after the 2018-19 Sabarimala protests that the pilgrimage has progressed smoothly, leading to a record turnout.
“We criticise when we notice flaws, but we are also open to praise when the government performs exceptionally well,” NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said.
“The arrangements at Sabarimala drew criticism the last time. There were shortcomings on the part of the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). However, after [minister V N] Vasavan took charge, he has worked hard and coordinated with every section. The results are there to see. He is popular in the cabinet,” he told TNIE. Sukumaran pointed out that Vasavan has been interacting with them whenever necessary.
The NSS adopted a neutral stance in the general election earlier in the year.
The thaw in relations began after the chief minister assigned his trusted lieutenant Vasavan the devaswom portfolio, after K Radhakrishnan resignation from the cabinet. Vasavan asked the state DGP to assign police personnel who had prior experience serving at Sabarimala.
A total of 13,600 officers are being deputed in batches for duty at the shrine and surrounding areas. In a first, seating has been provided for the personnel. Vasavan visited Pampa, Nilakkal and Sannidanam several times to oversee preparations, which were reviewed at every meeting.
“We conducted six preparatory meetings. The CM attended two of them virtually,” Vasavan said. “We increased the facilities at pilgrim shelters. Tea, coffee and snacks are now distributed to devotees there. There is now even an anti-venom facility. Now an additional 20 pilgrims can make their way up the sacred steps every minute. Parking facilities have also been increased at Nilakkal,” the minister told TNIE.
The appointment of P S Prasanth, who enjoys a good rapport with the NSS, as TDB president has also been widely welcomed. The appointment of a Sabarimala executive officer gave the NSS more reason to be optimistic.
“Vasavan is now emerging as an ice breaker for the CPM and the CM on many fronts,” said political analyst Ajith Sreenivasan.
The Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Act, which Vasavan presented in the assembly with 57 amendments, was a major step. His experience as president of the Kottayam Cooperative Bank and chairman of Rubco helped the government tide over the crisis.
The CM’s decision to assign Vasavan charge of the ports portfolio, in view of the slow progress of the commissioning of Vizhinjam International Seaport, has also gone down well.
“It was his close association with Ponkunnam Varkey, Sukumar Azhikode, C Radhakrishnan, and K J Yesudas that reportedly convinced Pinarayi to give him additional charge of the cultural affairs department when Saji Cherian was forced to resign from the cabinet,” Ajith added.