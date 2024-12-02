NSS, Kerala govt mend ties as Sabarimala season thrives

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Pinarayi Vijayan government are on the path of mending relations which soured when the state in 2018 decided to implement the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages entry to the Sabarimala hill shrine.

After a gap of four years, NSS has openly applauded the LDF government for its preparatory work that has kicked off the Mandala-Makaravilakku season on a positive note.

This is the first time after the 2018-19 Sabarimala protests that the pilgrimage has progressed smoothly, leading to a record turnout.

“We criticise when we notice flaws, but we are also open to praise when the government performs exceptionally well,” NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said.

“The arrangements at Sabarimala drew criticism the last time. There were shortcomings on the part of the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). However, after [minister V N] Vasavan took charge, he has worked hard and coordinated with every section. The results are there to see. He is popular in the cabinet,” he told TNIE. Sukumaran pointed out that Vasavan has been interacting with them whenever necessary.

The NSS adopted a neutral stance in the general election earlier in the year.

The thaw in relations began after the chief minister assigned his trusted lieutenant Vasavan the devaswom portfolio, after K Radhakrishnan resignation from the cabinet. Vasavan asked the state DGP to assign police personnel who had prior experience serving at Sabarimala.

A total of 13,600 officers are being deputed in batches for duty at the shrine and surrounding areas. In a first, seating has been provided for the personnel. Vasavan visited Pampa, Nilakkal and Sannidanam several times to oversee preparations, which were reviewed at every meeting.