Virtual arrest fraud: two youths arrested in Kerala

KOCHI: The Kochi Cyber Police have arrested two young men for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 4.12 crore by convincing her that she was under “virtual arrest.”

The arrested are Muhammed Muhasin, 22, and Mishab K P, both residents of Areecode in Malappuram.

According to the police, the accused posed as investigators from the Delhi Police and told the victim that a bank account linked to her Aadhaar card had been used to transfer large sums of money. They convinced her that she was under “virtual arrest” and needed to cooperate with the investigation.

The accused then instructed the woman to transfer the funds from her account to other accounts to verify whether the money had been obtained fraudulently. Fearing legal consequences, the woman followed their instructions and transferred Rs 4.17 crore.

The victim’s family grew suspicious of the situation and reported the matter to the Thrikkakara police, who then filed a complaint.