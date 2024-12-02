Virtual arrest fraud: two youths arrested in Kerala

KOCHI: The Kochi Cyber Police have arrested two young men for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 4.12 crore by convincing her that she was under “virtual arrest.”
The arrested are Muhammed Muhasin, 22, and Mishab K P, both residents of Areecode in Malappuram.
According to the police, the accused posed as investigators from the Delhi Police and told the victim that a bank account linked to her Aadhaar card had been used to transfer large sums of money. They convinced her that she was under “virtual arrest” and needed to cooperate with the investigation.
The accused then instructed the woman to transfer the funds from her account to other accounts to verify whether the money had been obtained fraudulently. Fearing legal consequences, the woman followed their instructions and transferred Rs 4.17 crore.
The victim’s family grew suspicious of the situation and reported the matter to the Thrikkakara police, who then filed a complaint.
During the investigation, the Kochi Cyber Police discovered that a significant portion of the money had been transferred to or withdrawn from various locations in Malappuram district.
“We were able to identify the accused after tracing the numerous phone calls made during the time the funds were transferred or withdrawn. The accused were allegedly using the stolen funds to lead a luxurious lifestyle,” a police officer said.
Authorities believe the arrested individuals may have connections to others involved in similar online fraud cases across the country. The investigation was led by Cyber Police Inspector Santhosh P R, ASI Shyamkumar S, and CPOs Arun R, Ajith Raj, and Nikhil George.