SC upholds Kerala HC order terminating late CPM MLA’s son from service

KOCHI: Supreme Court on Monday upheld the order of the Kerala High Court directing to terminate service of R Prasanth, son of former CPM MLA late K K Ramachandran Nair in the Public Works Department.

In 2021, a division bench of the Kerala High Court issued the order on a petition seeking to quash the order appointing Prasanth as assistant engineer (Electronics) in the Public Works Department as a special case after creating a supernumerary post.

While issuing the order, the High Court had observed that if a supernumerary post was created and an appointment is given to a dependent of an MLA, if permitted, to be continued, it would give a free hand to the government to make similar appointments to the children of persons holding various posts, right from the president of a panchayat to the top-level posts.

And if it happens, it would be nothing, but crippling equality and equal protection of laws, making the qualified candidates waiting outside to get a berth in government services, held the High Court. Challenging the order, the state government approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash it.

Though the Supreme Court set aside the appointment, it did not ask Prasanth to repay the salary and benefits received as an assistant engineer from 2018 till the High Court’s order.