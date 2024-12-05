Cheaper & less invasive peritoneal dialysis under-utilised in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: Despite the alarming rise in the incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), nephrologists are sounding concerned over the under-utilisation of home-based continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD), a cheaper and less-invasive option for patients compared with widely used haemodialysis (HD).

Even though CAPD was introduced in Kerala two decades ago, this alternative to hospital or home HD is often overlooked, as many doctors themselves harbour prejudices against it.

A national conference and workshop on home peritoneal dialysis (HPD), organised recently by Believers Church Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Tiruvalla, in collaboration with the Central Travancore Nephrology Club, observed that CAPD is used only in marginal cases.

The summit, attended by over 200 nephrologists from across the country, along with other healthcare professionals, focused on promoting HPD as a primary option for patients with chronic renal disease.

The event also underscored the benefits of home-based treatments for patients with chronic kidney disease.

“HPD enables patients to manage their treatment in the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for frequent hospital visits and needle-based procedures associated with conventional haemodialysis. This method also reduces travel expenses and impact on incomes, while significantly improving the quality of life. Despite these advantages, HPD remains under-utilised in Kerala due to limited awareness and training,” said Dr E T Arun Thomas, senior consultant at Believers Church MCH.

Although the state government rolled out a PD scheme to provide free treatment for kidney patients at home last year, it still lacks acceptance among both patients and doctors.