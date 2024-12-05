Heli-tourism policy gets Kerala Cabinet nod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval to the state’s heli-tourism policy, a move aimed at enhancing aerial travel and attracting high-end tourists. Launched last year, the initiative faced challenges in gaining traction due to the absence of a clear policy framework.

The new policy seeks to establish a helicopter service network to improve accessibility to tourist destinations across Kerala. The state hopes the initiative will attract more private investors to the sector, which has struggled to grow so far. Currently, only one agency is providing heli-services to tourists in the state.

Relief fund disbursement

The Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund disbursed `4.7 crore to 1,301 beneficiaries across the state between November 27 and December 2, 2024. This fund was allocated for various forms of relief, supporting people in need.

New posts in health department

The Cabinet has decided to create 30 Grade II junior health inspector posts across the state’s health department. Additionally, 14 new posts will be established at the drug testing laboratory in Konni under the drug control department, enhancing the state’s healthcare and drug regulatory services.