MVD, registration data to be used to find illegal pensioners in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is taking steps to identify and remove ineligible beneficiaries in the social security pension scheme. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently decided to conduct physical and digital verifications to detect illegal beneficiaries.

On Monday, a meeting convened by the LSGD Principal Secretary discussed the follow-up action on the decisions taken at CM’s meeting. It is learnt that the database of the Sevana pension portal will be cross-checked with other databases with the government.

This is to identify people who do not meet the criteria for enrolling in the pension scheme. The databases to be used would be those with the departments of Motor Vehicles, Civil Supplies, Registration and Revenue.

The MVD data will help in identifying luxury car owners in the beneficiary list. The data with the Civil Supplies will help to weed out people who have family income exceeding Rs 1 lakh, the upper limit in the pension criteria.

Data with the Registration and Revenue departments will help reveal the physical assets of beneficiaries.

The Finance Department had earlier identified 1,458 government employees, including gazetted officers, assistant professors, and higher secondary teachers, who were receiving social security pensions illegally. The high-level meeting chaired by the CM decided to take department-level action against the erring employees. They will be asked to repay the amount with interest.

Action has also been initiated against officers who helped them to sneak into the beneficiary list. The finance inspection wing has been asked to conduct inspections at local self-governments. A random check by the finance inspection wing had identified 38 illegal beneficiaries in Kottakkal municipality.