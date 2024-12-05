Strikes, protests at hill shrine unacceptable, says Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asserted that protests and strikes cannot be permitted at Sabarimala, emphasising that it is a place of worship. The court observed while criticising the dolly operators for staging a protest at Pamba against the Travancore Devaswom Board’s (TDB) move to introduce prepaid counters for dolly carriage service.

A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Krishna S directed the TDB and Chief Police Coordinator to ensure that such strikes do not occur in the future at Sabarimala. The court noted that protests like those organised by the dolly operators could not be allowed at Pampa or along the trekking paths.

It observed that any grievance should have been communicated to the TDB in advance, rather than disrupting services during the Sabarimala festival season, causing inconvenience to the pilgrims, particularly those who were senior citizens, disabled and ailing, and relied on dolly services. The court asked who would be held accountable if these pilgrims faced health issues while trekking. It further condemned the pressure tactics by the dolly operators.

The court also asked the Chief Police Coordinator to file a detailed report on the strike and outline measures to prevent such strikes at Sabarimala.