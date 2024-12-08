16th finance panel members to visit Kerala for talks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chairman Arvind Panagariya and members of the 16th Finance Commission will visit Kerala for consultations ahead of the preparation of the commission report. The team will reach the state on Sunday. Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan will receive the guests in Kochi.

The team will then head to Kumarakom. On Monday the team would visit areas under the Thiruvarpu and Aymanam panchayats. In the evening, the team will reach Kovalam.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will receive the commission at Leela Kovalam on Tuesday at 9:30 am. The commission will hold a meeting with cabinet members. The commission will also meet State Finance Commission chairman K N Harilal, and representatives of the associations of grama, block and district panchayats.

There will be meetings with representatives of traders organisations and political parties. Balagopal said the state was prepared to present demands before the commission.

Balagopal said the commission report was important. The tax sharing between centre and state governments and the further distribution of the share among the states is to be fixed by the FC.

It also devises principles governing the grants-in-aid to states from the Centre. The 16th FC’s recommendations will be in effect for five years starting April 2026.