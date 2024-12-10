Kerala actor assault case: Survivor seeks president's intervention over unauthorised access to memory card

KOCHI: The Kerala actor-assault case took a decisive turn with the survivor sending a letter to President Draupadi Murmu seeking action against those behind the opening of the mobile memory card that contains the visuals of the sexual assault on her in a moving car in February 17, 2017.

In the letter, the survivor pointed out that even though it had come to light that the memory card was opened without adhering to rules, action was not taken against the errant officials.

The survivor said in the letter that though she had approached the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court, action was not taken against those who had illegally opened the memory card that contained the visuals of the attack.

She pointed out in her letter that scientific tests had proved that the memory card had been opened and examined three times while it was in the court's custody.