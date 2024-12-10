Kerala actor assault case: Survivor seeks president's intervention over unauthorised access to memory card

KOCHI: The Kerala actor-assault case took a decisive turn with the survivor sending a letter to President Draupadi Murmu seeking action against those behind the opening of the mobile memory card that contains the visuals of the sexual assault on her in a moving car in February 17, 2017.
In the letter, the survivor pointed out that even though it had come to light that the memory card was opened without adhering to rules, action was not taken against the errant officials.
The survivor said in the letter that though she had approached the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court, action was not taken against those who had illegally opened the memory card that contained the visuals of the attack.
She pointed out in her letter that scientific tests had proved that the memory card had been opened and examined three times while it was in the court's custody.
In her letter, she said that she had approached the SC to find the people who committed this crime and take action. However, no action was taken.
The forensic examination revealed that "the memory card is used in a Vivo-made mobile phone having an Android operating system and a Jio network application. In this device, Telegram, WhatsApp, and Instagram apps were installed."
The memory card was accessed on the night of January 9, 2018, and December 13, 2018, at 9.58 pm and 10.58 pm, respectively. The third access was done on July 19, 2021, from 12.19 pm to 12.54 pm.
Following this, the High Court directed the District and Sessions Judge Ernakulam to conduct a fact-finding inquiry on the allegations of unauthorised access on April 12, 2024.
On October 13, 2024, the Kerala High Court dismissed the plea of the survivor seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the unauthorised access to the memory card containing the visuals of actor assault and rape in February 2017 and copying and transmitting its content. There are eight video files in the memory card.
In the letter, she mentioned that if the memory card is released, it will affect her future. Hence, she was seeking the President's intervention for an effective investigation and action in this regard. The letter to the President comes when the actor attack case has reached the final stages.