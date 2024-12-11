All-women model assembly sees spirited debates, even a walkout!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Authoritative voices engaged in intense debates and discussions, the occasional desk-thumping, and even a walkout. The atmosphere inside the old legislative hall at the Secretariat was certainly energetic on Tuesday.

It was an all-women model assembly session held in connection with the 3rd International Book Festival organised by the Kerala Assembly. As many as 140 female students, picked from government, aided, and self-financing colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, donned various legislative roles and filled the air with energy and determination.

“Stepping into the role of the Leader of Opposition was a proud moment. We moved an adjournment motion on workplace harassment of women. Even in the 21st century, women face discrimination at work and are denied equal rights, wages and maternity leave. Highlighting such issues is crucial,” said Bhagya B Satheesan, a final year BA LLB student.

The participants debated, defended, and supported their opinions with conviction. Agreement to the decisions was made known with thumps on desks.

Aloka Maria Benny, a second-year Law Academy student, presented the adjournment motion.

“The topics centred on women’s issues, and while we followed a script, there was the opportunity to articulate our own thoughts. The training had been rigorous. Of the 140 students who took part in trial sessions, only a few were selected for speaking roles. The preparation helped us don our roles with confidence,” Aloka said. Some opposition members even staged a walkout to make their voices heard!

Gender equality institute to come up

Inaugurating the model assembly session, Higher Education Minister R Bindu announced that the government will establish the Kerala Institute for Gender Equality at Sanskrit University. The institute will oversee gender parliaments in colleges starting next year.

Bindu also emphasised on the need for increased women’s participation in legislative spaces. “Assemblies should be platforms for equality. Conscious efforts are essential to counter injustices, and advocate for women’s rights in a society where inequality and exploitation persist,” she said.

Speaker A N Shamseer presided over the model assembly session, in which assembly secretary N Krishnakumar, special secretary Shaji C Baby and others were present.