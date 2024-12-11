Discontent brewing in Congress amid talks over KPCC revamp

KOCHI: Amid discussions surrounding party reorganisation, discontent is rising within the Congress in Kerala. On Tuesday, several leaders, including former KPCC presidents Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan, senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, and MLA Chandy Oommen, voiced their concerns publicly.

Indicating that decisions are currently being taken by a select few, they urged the state leadership to take all leaders and workers into confidence during the reorganisation process.

When contacted by TNIE, several Congress leaders expressed dismay over an “autocratic approach” from a leader and his inner circle, which they believe is attempting to seize control of the party. “Factionalism has always existed within the Congress. However, during the group conflicts between K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy, as well as Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, leaders worked to ensure the party’s stability. While it may seem there is no group politics today, a specific circle is trying to dominate the party, which is detrimental to the Congress,” remarked a former KPCC president.

Meanwhile, many feel that Chandy Oommen’s statement on Tuesday saying he was not assigned any responsibility during the recent bypolls, is not an isolated development.

Though they did not reveal the name of the leader in question, it was evident that fingers were being pointed at Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. When contacted, Satheesan preferred not to comment on the matter.

The current leadership group in the Congress emerged following the party’s disappointing performance in the assembly elections of 2016 and 2021, with the aim to ‘revitalise’ the party. At the same time, the neglect and marginalisation of senior leaders indicate that the party has not learnt from its past mistakes, observers felt.

“Not just that, there have been coordinated social media attacks targeting certain Congress leaders in recent days. We are aware that these attacks are funded and know who is behind them.

In the past, during times of group politics, there was clarity and structure. Now, the Congress appears to be a collection of leaders lacking mutual trust,” said another leader. Responding to a query, Muraleedharan emphasised, “We need to address our concerns and move forward. Only then can the party succeed in the upcoming assembly elections. We cannot allow the BJP to gain from the anti-incumbency sentiment and capture the anti-CPM votes.”

Political analyst Damodar Prasad said a lack of self-confidence is evident within the Congress. “Despite the victory in Palakkad (assembly bypoll), the party is lacking in both organisational and financial strength. It has shifted from being group-centric to leader-centric.

The presence of the BJP is a significant concern. Unlike the BJP and the CPM, the Congress lacks organisational strength and cannot progress with a few leaders’ condescending attitudes,” he said.