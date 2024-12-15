Four family members, including newlyweds killed in car- bus collision in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: A newlywed couple returning from their honeymoon among four members of a family were killed after their car collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims at Murinjakal in Koodal in the district on Sunday.
The deceased have been identified as Mathayi Eappen, Biju P George, Nikhil, and Anu, all residents of Mallassery in Pathanamthitta.
The accident occurred around 4 a.m. on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway, just seven kilometers from the victim's house.
After a honeymoon trip to Malaysia, the couple—Anu, the daughter of Biju, and Nikhil, the son of Eappen—were heading back home from Thiruvananthapuram airport.
According to reports, Nikhil was employed in Canada.
Prima facie, the police assessed the accident might have happened as the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
Carrying Ayyappa devotees, the bus from Tamil Nadu, was damaged partially while the front portion of the car was completely disfigured and crumbled.
Driver, including a few passengers, suffered minor injuries in the collision.
Immediately after the accident, Police and the Fire Force reached the spot and carried out the rescue services.
While they reached the spot, three men in the car died on the spot, while Anu succumbed to her injuries at a nearby private hospital.
The police, led by the SP and other senior officials reached on the spot and are investigating the accident.