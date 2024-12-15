Four family members, including newlyweds killed in car- bus collision in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: A newlywed couple returning from their honeymoon among four members of a family were killed after their car collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims at Murinjakal in Koodal in the district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Mathayi Eappen, Biju P George, Nikhil, and Anu, all residents of Mallassery in Pathanamthitta.

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway, just seven kilometers from the victim's house.

After a honeymoon trip to Malaysia, the couple—Anu, the daughter of Biju, and Nikhil, the son of Eappen—were heading back home from Thiruvananthapuram airport.

According to reports, Nikhil was employed in Canada.