Four family members, including newlyweds returning from honeymoon killed in accident in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a tragic accident near Murinjakal in Koodal, four members of a family lost their lives after their car collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 5 am on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway.

The victims, identified as Mathayi Eappen, Anu, Nikhil, and Biju George, were residents of Mallassery in Konni.

The couple, Nikhil and Anu, had recently returned from their honeymoon in Malaysia. The Maruti Swift car they were traveling in was completely destroyed in the collision.

Rescue teams had to cut through the wreckage to retrieve the passengers.

Three of the victims, Mathayi, Nikhil, and Biju, died on the spot, while Anu succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Konni.

Further details are awaited.

