Congress resolves row over SCTIMST seat; Tharoor, Basheer to be included

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when political opponents have been pointing to how the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has been throwing its weight around in the UDF, a controversy erupted over the Congress leadership allegedly deciding to hand its seat on the prestigious Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) institute body to IUML leader and Lok Sabha MP E T Mohammed Basheer, in place of Shashi Tharoor.

It was only after Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, took the issue up with the Congress high command that the party intervened and reached an agreement with the BJP to get a seat for its CWC member.

Tharoor, who is still a member of the ‘institute body’ of SCTIMST was hoping to continue in the position, as the MP from the region. However, according to sources, the League leadership approached a senior Congress leader from the state and demanded that the seat be allotted to their representative.

In central government-controlled institutions like SCTIMST and AIIMS, representation in governing bodies is shared by main parties, such as the BJP and the Congress, to avoid voting. In SCTIMST’s institute body, the Congress and the BJP each had a representative -- Tharoor and former MP Umesh G Jadhav, respectively. Two Union ministers from the state can also attend the meetings.